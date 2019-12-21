Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,481 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 46.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,510. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RETA opened at $212.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.01. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 2.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.84% and a negative return on equity of 3,281.61%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA).