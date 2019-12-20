Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,815 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDFS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2,558.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,118,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2,676.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 234,539 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 108,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PDF Solutions by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PDFS shares. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. PDF Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).