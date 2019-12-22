Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Petmed Express during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Petmed Express by 1,619.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 677,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 638,103 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 38.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Petmed Express news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PETS opened at $23.54 on Friday. Petmed Express Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

