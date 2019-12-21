Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 97,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 708,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXMD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $627.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $55,539.42. Also, Director Brian Bernick acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,387 shares of company stock worth $352,539 in the last 90 days. 18.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

