SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRC Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily located in the Wattenberg field in the D-J Basin of northeast Colorado. SRC Energy Inc., formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation, is headquartered in Denver, CO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut SRC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital cut SRC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Capital One Financial raised SRC Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered SRC Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SRCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,731,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,414. SRC Energy has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SRC Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in SRC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

