SRCOIN Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $80,175.00 and $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.01210049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026283 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122300 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.