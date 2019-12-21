St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of JOE opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. St. Joe Co has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE).