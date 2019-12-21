St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.74

Shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.74 and traded as high as $20.20. St. Joe shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 177,894 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 17.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in St. Joe by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

