Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Down 2.2%

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88, approximately 9,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 234,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Staffing 360 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.30%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk