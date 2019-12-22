Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBUX. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Weeden restated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,175. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

