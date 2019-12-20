Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF) Trading 1% Higher

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.35), 321,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 200,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.34).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve