State Street Corp Acquires 12,753 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 257.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CJS Securities lowered Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, SVP Kevin P. Delaney sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $621,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,644.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cornett sold 1,500 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $28,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,778.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $616.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.53 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

