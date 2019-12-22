State Street Corp Has $17.97 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $17,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25,411.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

