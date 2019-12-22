State Street Corp Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 947,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $18,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,932,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,223,000 after purchasing an additional 54,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after acquiring an additional 116,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBPH. Robert W. Baird raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

