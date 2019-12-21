State Street Corp Has $19.60 Million Stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $19,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,401,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,342,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 460,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after buying an additional 63,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 248,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 1,500 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $822.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.55. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $60.01.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

