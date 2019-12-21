State Street Corp Has $21.17 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $21,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $188.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.32. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $188.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8853 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).