State Street Corp Purchases 14,363 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

State Street Corp increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $16,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $7,346,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,862,000 after purchasing an additional 320,364 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 313.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 132,631 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 63,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.55 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $882.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

