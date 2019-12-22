State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Regis were worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Regis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,866,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,145,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,620,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,414,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Regis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGS opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $247.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Regis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

