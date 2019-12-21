State Street Corp Sells 21,983 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,983 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $20,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $21.91 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $585.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,923.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

