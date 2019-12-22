State Street Corp Sells 27,336 Shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,089,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AVX were worth $16,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AVX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AVX by 8,690.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AVX by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in AVX in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in AVX in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

AVX opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. AVX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). AVX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $377.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AVX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AVX Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX).