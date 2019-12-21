State Street Corp Sells 91,837 Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,091,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91,837 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $22,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 8.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 110.18 and a quick ratio of 110.18. Innoviva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 168.69% and a net margin of 141.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

