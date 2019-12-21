State Street Corp Takes $21.68 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 867.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1879 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

