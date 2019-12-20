Stealth 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,852.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $2,852.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005366 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001307 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011547 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051096 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,204,429 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.