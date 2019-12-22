Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Trading Down 65.3%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) fell 65.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.75, 1,893,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5,644% from the average session volume of 32,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MITO. Nomura set a $28.00 price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?