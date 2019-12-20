Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.41-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.Steelcase also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCS. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

SCS stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Steelcase news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,388,910.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $473,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,300 shares of company stock worth $754,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?