Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Sidoti

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) had its price target increased by Sidoti from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

SCS stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steelcase will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $473,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,051.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $48,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,644 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,814 shares of company stock valued at $853,105. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,038,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,455,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,278,000 after acquiring an additional 788,468 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 69.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,543,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,553 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Steelcase by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,535,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Steelcase by 32.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 600,417 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

