Steem (STEEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Steem has a market capitalization of $52.66 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and GOPAX. Over the last week, Steem has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,184.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.02614348 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00545653 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000537 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 371,616,925 coins and its circulating supply is 354,642,831 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bithumb, GOPAX, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Poloniex, Upbit, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.