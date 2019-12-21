SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,071.00 and $64.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 97.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004604 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.