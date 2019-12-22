Stephens Lowers Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has $37.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

GWB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:GWB opened at $35.36 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $290,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

