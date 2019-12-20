Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.52

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd (LON:STCM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and traded as high as $34.75. Steppe Cement shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 234,119 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $75.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71.

Steppe Cement Company Profile (LON:STCM)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

