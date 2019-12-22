Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,092,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 606,409 shares.The stock last traded at $43.53 and had previously closed at $42.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $3,323,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 231,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,205.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $534,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,615. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after buying an additional 248,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 16.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,077,000 after buying an additional 443,933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Steven Madden by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,395,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,390,000 after buying an additional 160,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,861,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,156,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,261,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

