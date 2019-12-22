Stifel Financial Corp Has $419,000 Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,954.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 33,223 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $768,000.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

