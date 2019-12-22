Stifel Financial Corp Has $430,000 Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWX. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 target price on Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.49 per share, for a total transaction of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,434.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 5,450 shares of company stock worth $416,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of SWX opened at $76.46 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $725.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.24%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).