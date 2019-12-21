Stifel Financial Corp Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 232.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 193.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of JPS stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

