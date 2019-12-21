Stifel Financial Corp Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 210.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in StoneCo by 109.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 253.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. StoneCo Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.41 million. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on StoneCo from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

