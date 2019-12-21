Stifel Financial Corp Has $553,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 203.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $44.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).