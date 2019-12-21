Stifel Financial Corp Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 524.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $77,766.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,245.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 19,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $284,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,455,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,918,495.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,863 shares of company stock worth $6,683,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $318.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).