Stifel Financial Corp Invests $534,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,231,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,868,000 after buying an additional 279,389 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,552,000 after acquiring an additional 177,085 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,029,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,224,000 after acquiring an additional 145,702 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $180.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.24 and its 200-day moving average is $166.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.90 and a 12 month high of $180.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

