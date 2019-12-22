Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,092,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,344 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,745,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 2,003.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 747,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,242,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,497,000 after buying an additional 584,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $228,697.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,771.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,942,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmonic stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Harmonic Inc has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $722.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.00, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.88 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

