Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,983 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 901,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 610,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,159.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 202,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 197,915 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.1219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

