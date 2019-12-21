Stifel Financial Corp Sells 20,866 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,866 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 114.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.6% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Hill bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KAR. CJS Securities lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

