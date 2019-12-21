Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,454 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFM. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 38.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 617,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 171,118 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 23.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 288,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFM opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

