Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,768 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.42 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WERN. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).