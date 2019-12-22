Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,298 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 270,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96.

