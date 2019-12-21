Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $43.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Jabil has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,647,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 475,574 shares of company stock valued at $18,022,705. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Jabil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1,471.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,343,000 after buying an additional 1,082,248 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Jabil by 326.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 365,650 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

