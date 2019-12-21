Stifel Nicolaus Raises Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $40.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of KRNT opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 244.36 and a beta of 1.09. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2,187.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 27.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $25,234,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?