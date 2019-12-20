Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Sells $388,800.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $26.61 on Friday. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 3.31.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.44 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 562.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,289 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 23.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 849,117 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2,125.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 484,247 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $8,395,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 240.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 394,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

