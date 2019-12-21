STK Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,526.00 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, STK has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Huobi, IDEX and Kucoin. STK has a total market capitalization of $608,117.00 and approximately $27,526.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01186389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STK Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

STK launched on September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official website is stktoken.com. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken.

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Huobi and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.