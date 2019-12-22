STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.02.

STM opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,683,389 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,901,000 after buying an additional 808,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,556,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 353,458 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

