Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.29

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.29 and traded as low as $108.20. Stobart Group shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 1,179,050 shares trading hands.

STOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Stobart Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Stobart Group from GBX 174 ($2.29) to GBX 168 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Stobart Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.24. The company has a market capitalization of $412.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £121,000 ($159,168.64).

About Stobart Group (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

Read More: Dividend Achievers